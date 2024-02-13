An army personnel was injured during a shootout that happened today in Manipur's Imphal East district.

As per Manipur Police, the firing by armed miscreants took place at around 11:30 am today in the general areas of Khamanlok ridge, in Imphal East district along Saibol heights, Gwaltabi and Semol.

On receipt of information, Security Forces moved in a coordinated manner to control the situation.

It was during this that around 12:50 pm, a Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian Army who was part of the column, sustained Gun Shot Wound in his right calf. The injured army personnel was evacuated from the area by a helicopter and admitted at the Military Hospital in Leimakhong Military Station. His condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, security personnel are carrying out domination exercises in the area to control the situation.

The peripheral areas between the districts of Imphal East and the hill district of Kangpokpi have been witnessing skirmishes and firings in between intervals which show that the situation in Manipur is quite far from over.

Armed miscreants from both sides have been targeting each other which has led to several deaths since January this year.

More than 180 people were killed in Manipur since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3 last year after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.