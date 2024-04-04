The Indian Army, in collaboration with the SSB and Manipur Police Commandos, executed a successful joint operation resulting in the recovery of a substantial cache of illegal arms and ammunition. The operation, conducted in the general area of Khujoi Rok Nala near Sadu Kabui Village of Bishnupur district in Manipur on April 4th, 2024, yielded a significant haul of war-like stores.

The recovered arsenal includes a 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, a Sten Gun Mk-2, a .303 Rifle, a 9mm pistol, an Anti-riot gun, as well as 14 grenades, ammunition, and various other war-like stores.

This operation was initiated based on specific intelligence regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and the presence of illegal arms and ammunition in the area. The coordinated effort between the Indian Army, SSB, and Manipur Police, including Commandos, ensured the success of the mission.

Following the operation, the recovered items were handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and appropriate legal action.