The Indian Army established a computer training lab at Lerijao Upper Primary School in Khurkhul (Keingam), Imphal West district, on March 3, in a bid towards enhancing digital literacy and foster quality education.

The facility equipped with two computers, a printer and two UPS is an initiative of the Army to support local communities by providing modern educational tools and opportunities for youth empowerment.

The training lab aims to bridge the digital divide by enabling students and youth to develop crucial computer skills and enhance digital literacy.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from local students and community members, who expressed their deepest gratitude towards the Indian Army for the initiative.

Through this initiative, the Indian Army demonstrated its steadfast commitment to community development by enhancing access to quality education, reducing the digital divide, empowering the youth and local population, and fostering inclusive growth.

This initiative aligns with the Indian Army’s broader vision of promoting education and self-sufficiency in the region.

It reflects the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth, equipping youth with the skills needed for a brighter future, and strengthening its bond with the community.