The Spear Corps of the Indian Army established a state-of-the-art Wushu Sanda Arena for the Bishnupur District Wushu Association in Manipur's Nachou village on December 3, aiming to promote sports and encourage the youth to pursue a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

The event was attended by the President of the Bishnupur District Wushu Association, the Vice-President of Wushu Association, Manipur, local community leaders and aspiring young athletes.

The newly presented Wushu Sanda Arena is designed as per international standards and equipped to provide the region's budding Wushu artists with a platform to train and compete effectively.

Wushu, a traditional martial art, has gained significant popularity in India, particularly in Manipur, known for producing talented athletes in various sports.

The event was attended by the President of the Bishnupur District Wushu Association, the Vice-President of Wushu Association, Manipur, local community leaders and aspiring young athletes.

The newly presented Wushu Sanda Arena is designed as per international standards and equipped to provide the region's budding Wushu artists with a platform to train and compete effectively.

Wushu, a traditional martial art, has gained significant popularity in India, particularly in Manipur, known for producing talented athletes in various sports.