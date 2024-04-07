People’s interest on aromatic black rice Chak-hao increasing. The demand for aromatic black rice ‘Chak-hao’ is constantly increasing. Manipur has yet again sent 5 metric tonnes (MT) of the black aromatic rice to Kerala yesterday.

The said amount of consignment was flagged off from Freshiesfresh, Nahakpam Food and Beverages at Chingmeirong by the Agriculture Department and Economic and Resource Development Organisation (ERDO) to Kerala.

Apart from this many as 20 MT of Chak-hao may be exported to Europe soon.

Secretary of ERDO and also an entrepreneur Nahakpam Shanta said with the collective efforts of the ERDO, Sangailand Farmers Producer Company and Imphal West Farmers Producer Company, the Chak-hao can be exported to other state successfully.

The chak-hao cultivated this year is of best quality and its export to outside State and Europe may fetch high prices, he said, adding ERDO is assisting Chak-hao cultivators earn substantial income.

He said preparations are on to send 20 MT of Chak-hao to Europe.

At the event, Agriculture Department's Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER) Project Officer Dr Kh Nimaichand suggested farmers to maintain quality in cultivation of Chak-hao. The state got good market Chak-hao, this year.

Currently around 4-5 entrepreneurs of the State are able to export Chak-hao to outside the States and countries, he added while suggesting Chak-hao cultivation can be a good source to increase revenue of farmer.

Dr Kh Nimaichand said Chak-hao cultivation is being encouraged in Manipur to increase production. The areas under chak-hao cultivation have increased by around 900 Paris (local unit)

ERDO president Takhellambam Sanajaoba said the Economic and Resource Development Organisation was formed with an objective to improve the economy of the farmers. Apart from Chak-hao, items like gingers, turmeric and potatoes are also cultivated by farmers working under this association.