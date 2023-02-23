After four days of protests against the repeated shortage of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs in Manipur, the group of People Living with HIV and AIDS (PLHIV) have decided to withdraw their agitation on February 23. The decision came after the state's health minister provided assurance that the issue would be addressed by February 26. The PLHIV group had been protesting against the repeated occurrence of ARV drug shortages which have caused significant challenges for people living with HIV and AIDS in the state.

Addressing media, secretary of Imphal East Network of Positive (IENP), Kangabam Anandi Devi said that they have been launching sit-in protest demanding the long term policy to address ARV shortage. As a response of their movement, the state government came to realise the grievances faces by Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) patient when there is ART stock out. The state government had assured to take up temporary measures to address present acute shortage of ARV.

They also assured implementation of long-term measures to prevent from such ARV shortage issue, she added and informed that according to assurance made by state government, they will start providing ART regime doses for three months together in every distribution from February 27. The agitation will resume if state government fails convert their words into action.



It may be mentioned that ART shortage protest demonstration was launched on February 20 under the initiative of Imphal East Network of Positive People (IENP) with the support from various community organizations including Community Network for Empowerment (CONE), Kripa Society, Care Foundation, Manipur Network of Positive People (MNP+) and Social Awareness Service Organization (SASO). The irate protestors resolve to continue agitation until the said demand is accomplished.