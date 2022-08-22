The Jwalamukhi Batallion of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with a police representative, apprehended one of the most wanted Kuki Revolutionary Army cadres on August 21, 2022, who was involved in the infamous killing of the ex-KRA Chief in the Leikop area of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.



Based on specific input, troops of Jwalamukhi Batallion launched their columns along with police representatives to search for the infamous cadre.

According to the press statement by Amry Pro, the cadre was carrying out recce on the likely move of security forces and was transiting towards Motbung village. As the cadre saw the presence of security forces, he tried to flee away and was chased down and subsequently apprehended.

Earlier, on August 16 of this year, the Thoubal police of Manipur, upon receiving reliable input from 16 Assam Rifles, arrested 5 cadres of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA). The security forces also seized four hand grenades from the cadres.