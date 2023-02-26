The Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles, operating under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), apprehended an active insurgent of the proscribed group KCP in Hiyanglam, Kakching District, Manipur on 24 February 2023. The insurgent was reportedly involved in illicit activities like extortion and was in possession of arms and ammunition.

According to a release issued by the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), the troops of Assam Rifles undertook a joint operation with Manipur Police based on specific inputs about the presence of the KCP cadre. The operation led to the arrest of the insurgent and the recovery of one 9 mm pistol, one magazine, and three 9mm rounds.

The arrested insurgent has been handed over to the Hiyanglam Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action. The successful apprehension of the insurgent is a significant achievement for the security forces in the fight against insurgency in the region.

The Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles has been actively involved in counter-insurgency operations in Manipur and has achieved significant success in neutralizing insurgent groups in the region. The security forces remain committed to maintaining peace and stability in the state and will continue to undertake such operations to curb the activities of insurgent gro