Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended three People's Liberation Army (PLA) cadres with war-like stores in Manipur on March 14.

Assam Rifles on February 28 apprehended an active cadre of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

The cadre was apprehended at Beheng near BP-41, Churachandpur District in Manipur.

Also Read: Manipur: PLA cadre held in state's Churachandpur district

''ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS A SS SGT OF BANNED OUTFIT PLA IN MANIPUR

Khuga Battalion of #AssamRifles on 27 Feb 2023, apprehended an active SS Sgt of the banned outfit PLA at Beheng near BP-41, Churachandpur District, Manipur,'' Assam Rifles tweeted.

In another such operation, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles with Tirap Police carried out an operation and arrested one hardcore insurgent of NSCN (IM) who was apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

The insurgent was apprehended by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles after they received input regarding the infiltration of a militant in the vicinity of Noglo village of Tirap district.

The apprehended cadre of NSCN(IM) has been identified as Nali Homnyu Nyamtey of Noglo village of Tirap district.

It is being reported that the militant infiltrated from Myanmar with the intent to carry out extortion and other subversive activities in the villages along the Indo-Myanmar Border.