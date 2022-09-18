Assam Rifles along with Thoubal Police apprehended one UNLF insurgent in Manipur's Thoubal district here on September 18.

The active cadre of proscribed UNLF was held during a joint operation of Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam Rifles said, ''ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS ONE UNLF INSURGENT IN MANIPUR Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 16 Sep, in a joint operation with Thoubal Police Commando, apprehended one active cadre of proscribed group UNLF from Thoubal District, Manipur. @HMOIndia.''

A few weeks back, the Assam Rifles along Tripura Police nabbed a cadre of an ENNG from Tripura's Zibo colony.

Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of an ENNG cadre in the general area of Zibo colony of Longding town, a joint operation along with State Police was launched and an extensive search of the area was carried out.

During the search of the suspected area, the cadre was apprehended by the joint team.