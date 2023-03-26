The Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles, in collaboration with police personnel, has apprehended an active armed cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Jiribam district in Manipur, as per official reports from the Assam Rifles.

The arrest comes just days after another active cadre of the UNLF was arrested by a team of Imphal West district police commandos on March 21. The arrested individual, identified as Saikhom Shanta Meetei, had been working for the UNLF for around four months, involved in the extortion of money from different schools and handing over the proceeds to another UNLF cadre for party activities, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the latest UNLF operative apprehended by the Radhanagar Battalion is currently in police custody and being investigated further.

The UNLF is a banned militant outfit that has been involved in insurgency activities in the northeastern region of India for several years. The apprehension of its active cadres is a significant achievement for the security forces and a blow to the outfit's activities in the region.