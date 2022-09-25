Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police apprehended an “overground worker” of People Liberation Outfit (PLA) from Kwakta area in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

As per an official statement from Assam Rifles, acting on specific inputs, Loktak battalion of Assam Rifles along with state police commandos, carried out an operation on September 24 leading to the apprehension of the worker.

Notably, the arrested worker was reportedly involved in various underground activities, including recruitment of youths and extortion from local populace in the region.

“This apprehension is seen as a major success in the region during the upcoming festival season and recent numerous inputs of IED attacks by the group,” the statement added.

After the arrest, the individual was handed over to the nearby Phaubakchao police station for further investigation.

In August last month, seven cadres of PLA were nabbed with arms and ammunition in separate operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.