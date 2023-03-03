In a joint operation carried out on March 3, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Commandos arrested two female arms dealers along with a sophisticated weapon in Heirok village of Thoubal district in Manipur. The arrests and seizures were made based on credible intelligence inputs.

According to a statement issued by the Defence Wing, the Keithelmanbi Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) and Commandos of the Thoubal Police Station launched the operation in Heirok village. The two female arms dealers, who were apprehended along with a small sophisticated weapon, hail from Heirok Part-II Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district.

The operation was conducted on March 2, and during the search, a 9mm pistol (Glock) was also recovered from the unauthorized possession of the arrested women. The apprehended women along with the recovered items were handed over to Heirok Police Station for further investigations.

The successful joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Commandos has dealt a severe blow to the illegal arms trade in the region. The arrest of the female arms dealers highlights the changing face of the underworld, where women are now being involved in illegal activities traditionally dominated by men.

The authorities have commended the joint efforts of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Commandos in apprehending the female arms dealers and recovering the sophisticated weapon. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge soon.

Earlier on February 21 Assam Rifles had seized 20 kilograms of opium worth Rs 6 crore in Manipur Chandel district.

The contraband was seized by the Sajik Tampak Battalion of Assam Rifles in Songkhom Village of the Chandel district.

On February 9, the security force had foiled cross-border smuggling of brown sugar drugs at Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district.

During routine checking at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi, troops of the Tengnoupal Battalion recovered 22 packets of brown sugar, weighing 813 grams, that were being smuggled by a female commuter.

The drugs were concealed inside popcorn packets their market is around to be worth Rs 1.62 crore.

Later, the seized Narcotics along with the drug peddler were handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation.

Additionally, on February 8, the security forces had foiled another such smuggling bid and recovered contraband drugs valued at Rs 6 crore during a checking operation along with the arrest of a drug smuggler in Manipur's Chandel district.