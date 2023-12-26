In a recent community engagement initiative, the Assam Rifles demonstrated its commitment to aiding local organizations in Manipur.

On December 24, the Assam Rifles donated a computer set to Kuki Khanglai Lawmpi, an organization dedicated to supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Churachandpur district.

This philanthropic group has been providing essential services such as medical facilities, free ambulance service, online doctor consultations, and running a free pharmacy since May 3.

On the other hand, the AR also distributed computer sets, computer tables, sound systems and a generator set to Nungnang Heritage School, Noney, Manipur under the Sadbhavana Project.

#AssamRifles on 24 Dec 2023, distributed computer set to philanthropic organization Kuki Khanglai Lawmpi (KKL) for effective management of internally displaced persons in the area of Churachandpur District, Manipur. @adgpi @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Y8MbFjP5Ms — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) December 26, 2023



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The donation of the computer set is aimed at enhancing the management capabilities of Kuki Khanglai Lawmpi, enabling them to maintain accurate records of their services and better coordinate their efforts in assisting the 68 IDPs under their care.

This gesture by the Assam Rifles is part of a broader effort to foster positive relationships with local communities and enhance the well-being of residents in the region.

The organization's actions reflect a deep commitment to community welfare and mutual understanding, as they continue to engage in various initiatives across the districts of B Chandel, Ukhrul, and Churachandpur in Manipur.