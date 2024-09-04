The Assam Rifles thwarted the cross-border smuggling of contraband items along the international border in Manipur's Moreh.

The security personnel recovered one sack containing clothes of different sizes, two sacks of Burmese Areca Nuts (60 kg per sack), 380 packets of mosquito repellent, 96 cans of energy drink, 40 packets of noodles, areca nuts - 120 kilograms (worth Rs 54 thousand) and 71 bottles of liquors tied with a Kenbo Bike.

Acting on specific input, the Assam Rifles launched an operation and foiled the cross-border smuggling of contraband items at multiple places in Moreh, along the Indo Myanmar Border (IMB) with effect from September 1-2, 2024.

Investigation into the matter is underway and further details are awaited.

Earlier last month, the Assam Rifles had seized 1,20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 19.2 crore, at Agartala's Salbagan.

As per the security personnel, an individual was also arrested along with a Bolero vehicle.