Assam Rifles on February 10 said it foiled cross-border smuggling of brown sugar drugs at Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district on February 9.

During routine checking at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi, troops of the Tengnoupal Battalion recovered 22 packets of brown sugar, weighing 813 grams, that were being smuggled by a female commuter.

The drugs were concealed inside popcorn packets their market is around to be worth Rs 1.62 crore.

''ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING OF BROWN SUGAR IN MANIPUR

Tengnoupal Battalion of #AssamRifles on 09 Feb 2023, foiled cross-border smuggling of Brown Sugar Drugs worth Rs 1.62 Crores at Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal District on 09 February 2023,'' tweeted Assam Rifles.

ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING OF BROWN SUGAR IN MANIPUR

Tengnoupal Battalion of #AssamRifles on 09 Feb 2023, foiled cross-border smuggling of Brown Sugar Drugs worth Rs 1.62 Crores at Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal District on 09 February 2023. @HMOIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/FTZLkvVErs — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) February 10, 2023

Later, the seized Narcotics along with the drug peddler were handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation.

On February 8, the security forces had foiled another such smuggling bid and recovered contraband drugs valued at Rs 6 crore during a checking operation along with the arrest of a drug smuggler in Manipur's Chandel district.

As per an official of Assam Rifles, a mobile vehicle check post was established in the general area of Aisi Village in Mizoram based on credible input on Wednesday.

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