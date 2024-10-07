Assam Rifles successfully thwarted a cross-border smuggling operation near the Indo-Myanmar border in Moreh, Manipur.

The operation led to the seizure of 115 cases of foreign liquor valued at Rs 4 lakh.

According to officials, the suspects fled the scene, abandoning the contraband. The seized vehicles and goods have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force in Moreh for further investigation.

The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise & Narcotics department, in a joint operation, seized approximately 1980 grams of Methamphetamine tablets, worth over Rs 6 crore from New Siaha, Siaha district, on October 3.



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Two individuals were also arrested in this connection.

Based on specific information about contraband items being smuggled to India from Myanmar, the smuggler who has been identified as a resident of Myanmar was arrested while handing over the consignment to a local resident in Siaha.

Later, a search operation was launched in the area and further recoveries were made.

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine was worth Rs 6,65,01,007.