Assam Rifles of Tengnoupal Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) foiled Cross border smuggling of Pangolin Shells at Village Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal on 31 January 2023.

Based on specific Input, a Team was launched in Village Khudengthabi to prevent the smuggling of Contraband items. During the Operation, 5.190 Kg of Pangolin Shells were recovered. The seized Wildlife Products were assessed to be worth Rs 5.19 Lakhs.

The recovered Wildlife Products were handed over to Forest Department, Moreh for further investigation.

On the other hand, the Shangshak Battalion under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) foiled Timber Smuggling in the general area of Gamnuom village of Kamjong District on 01 Feb 2023. The Assam Rifles troops intercepted 01 x Shaktiman truck loaded with illegal timber in the general area of Gamnuom village, evaluated to be worth Rs 1.28 Crores.

Also Read: Villagers release Pangopup into the wild following rescue in Manipur

The seized timber along with apprehended smugglers and vehicles was handed over to the Forest department, Kamjong for further legal action.

Villagers from Kampang Khunou of Tengnoupal district rescued a Pangopup (Chinese Pangolin baby), on December 31.

The popup is locally known as Saphu.

The Pangolin was rescued by a team of villagers Dm James Maring, Khulpuwa Solomon Maring (MSc Forestry NERIST), Dm Angkham Dangshawa (BSC Forestry CHF Pasighat), Ch Kelvin Maring and wildlife researcher Yengkhom Roamer Zest from Kakching.

The Chinese Pangolin is among the critically endangered species listed in the IUCN's Appendix-I of CITES, said a member of the team.

Later the villagers with the assistance of the Wildlife and Habitat Protection Society (WAHPS) released into the wild at Langol Punsilok.

Environmentalist M Loya, MU Forestry faculty Dr L Romeechand and Y Roamer's team were present when the Pangolin was released into its natural habitat at Punsilok.

The team shared that pangolins are among the highest trafficked mammals in the world.