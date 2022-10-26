Assam Rifles on October 26 said that it has seized opium worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

As per the Assam Rifles, the Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles along with the Bishnupur Police carried out a joint operation on October 23 and seized the opium.

However, the quantity of opium is yet to be ascertained.



''ASSAM RIFLES FOILS NARCOTICS SMUGGLING IN MANIPUR

Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 23 Oct, in a joint operation with Bishnupur Police, foiled Opium smuggling of approx worth Rs 3.5 lakhs in Bishnupur District, Manipur,'' Assam Rifles said in a tweet on October 26.

ASSAM RIFLES FOILS NARCOTICS SMUGGLING IN MANIPUR

Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 23 Oct, in a joint operation with Bishnupur Police foiled Opium smuggling of approx worth Rs 3.5 lakhs in Bishnupur District, Manipur.@HMOIndia @adgpi @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/PMdTqkNBki — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) October 26, 2022

Earlier on October 24, the Assam Rifles had recovered war-like stores from Chapi village in Mizoram's Siaha district.

The seizure was made during a joint operation of Assam Rifles and Tuipang Police on October 21 which included one 0.22 Rifle 30 rounds of Ammunition, one Hand grenade, and a Kenbo bike at Chapi village.

As per Assam Rifles, the recovered items were handed over to Tuipang Police.

In another such operation, the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles on October 21 apprehended two individuals and recovered approximately 62 kg Ganja worth Rs 25 lakhs from Ward No 2, West Panisagar, in Tripura's North Tripura District.