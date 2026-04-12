Manipur: Assam Rifles honours 104-year-old World War II veteran in Moreh

The Assam Rifles paid a heartfelt tribute to one of its oldest living veterans, honouring 104-year-old Rifleman (Retd.) Shatri Dhan Thapa at Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on April 12.

Senior officials of the force visited the distinguished veteran, who served with the 4 Assam Rifles, to acknowledge his exemplary service and enquire about his well-being, according to an official release.

A veteran of the Second World War, Rifleman Thapa’s life stands as a testament to the courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment that define the finest traditions of the Assam Rifles. During the interaction, officials expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the entire Assam Rifles fraternity for his invaluable contributions and sacrifices in the service of the nation.

The visit was marked by mutual respect and a profound sense of pride, reaffirming the lifelong bond the force maintains with its soldiers. As a practical gesture of care and gratitude, essential daily-use items were presented to the veteran, reflecting the organisation’s enduring commitment to the welfare of its personnel.

Officials noted that the presence of such a revered figure continues to inspire serving personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and valour. The Assam Rifles reiterated that its veterans remain the cornerstone of its rich heritage, and the force remains steadfast in fostering deep-rooted connections with those who have served with distinction.