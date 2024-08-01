Assam Rifles paid tribute to freedom fighter Haipou Jadonang on his 119th birth anniversary with a commemorative ceremony held at Kambiron Village, Nungba on 30 July 2024.

The event commenced in the early hours and featured the presentation of wreaths, followed by an opening prayer, speeches and a closing hymn.

Haipou Jadonang is revered by the local communities for his progressive ideas which led to the abolition of several superstitious practices. He also laid the foundation of the Hereka movement.



Assam Rifles paid tribute to the great leader by organising the event which witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local people.

Such events highlight Assam Rifles' commitment to honour historical figures and foster a strong bond with local communities.



Also Read: Manipur Budget 2024-2025: Key highlights and economic measures by CM Biren Singh