Assam Rifles organised a medical camp on August 4, in Tatbung Village, Tamenglong District, Manipur. The initiative aimed to provide medical care and essential medications to residents of Tatbung and nearby villages during the monsoon season.

A medical team, including one doctor and staff from Assam Rifles, attended to 112 villagers: 50 men, 40 women, and 22 children. Comprehensive medical examinations were conducted, and essential medicines were distributed. Further, villagers received education on preventive measures and personalised treatments.

The village authorities and local community expressed their gratitude to Assam Rifles for their dedication and support in organising the medical camp.