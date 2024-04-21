Gopal Biswakarma, a 48-year-old Assam Rifles jawan from Gohpur passed away in Manipur due to suicide. The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Defence PRO issued a statement revealing that Biswakarma was discovered with a gunshot wound in a pool of blood during the early hours of Sunday while on duty in Manipur's Churachandpur.

Originally hailing from Rajabari in Gohpur, Biswakarma had devoted his life to serving the nation, having enlisted in the Assam Rifles in 2002. His commitment led him to Manipur, where he was deployed following a 60-day leave that began on April 16.

Biswakarma leaves behind an elderly mother, wife, two daughters and four elder brothers.