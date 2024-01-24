A jawan of Assam Rifles fired at his colleagues in a camp in South Manipur before shooting himself on Wednesday.

The Manipur Police on its X handle wrote, "There has been an incident of firing by an Assam Rifles Jawan in an ASSAM RIFLES BATTALION deployed close to the Indo-Myanmar border in South Manipur."

As per police, one Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them (all injured are non-Manipuris); later the individual shot himself.

From PRO of IG AR (s):



There has been an incident of firing by an Assam Rifles Jawan in an ASSAM RIFLES BATTALION deployed close to the Indo - Myanmar border in South Manipur.



One Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them (all injured are… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) January 24, 2024

All injured have been evacuated to the Military Hospital for further treatment and are reported to be stable.



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"In light of the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, it is important to share the details of the incident transparently to dispel any potential rumours and avoid any speculation. This unfortunate incident should not be correlated with ongoing conflict, given the fact that none of the injured are from Manipur," reads the post from Manipur police.

Investigation into the incident has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

All Assam Rifles battalions have mixed class composition including those belonging to various communities from Manipur.

All personnel have been staying and operating together despite the polarization of society to maintain peace and stability in Manipur.

The identity of the victims was not mentioned in the statement.