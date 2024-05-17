The Assam Rifles extended crucial logistic support to thirty-four armed cadres associated with the United National Liberation Front led by Pambei (UNLF(P)). The insurgents, equipped with automatic weapons, sought passage into Manipur from Myanmar amidst escalating tensions and exchanges of fire with rival forces.

Sources reveal that the UNLF(P) cadres, engaged in discussions for peaceful resolution, faced substantial resistance from the People's Defence Force (PDF) within Myanmar's territory.

Escorted by the Assam Rifles, the armed insurgents relinquished their weapons as they journeyed towards their designated camp. Upon reaching Manipur, the group was seamlessly handed over to state police authorities.

These cadres are affiliated with the valley-based insurgent group UNLF(P) and had previously entered into a ceasefire agreement with both the Union government and the Manipur government on November 29, 2023.

( An earlier version of this news article contained some inaccuracies. It was erroneously mentioned that UNLF (P) had surrendered to Assam Rifles. The inadvertent error is regretted.)