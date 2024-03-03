In a significant operation conducted by the Assam Rifles, war-like stores including firearms, explosives, and ammunition were seized in the vicinity of Elora Hotel in Moreh, Manipur. The operation, launched on March 1st based on precise intelligence inputs, yielded a substantial haul of illicit weapons and munitions.

Among the items recovered were a One Point 38 Pistol, Ten Improvised Explosive Devices (Country Made), Three Grenades, and various types of ammunition, underscoring the gravity of the threat posed by such illicit arms proliferation.

The recovered weapons and ammunition were promptly handed over to the local police authorities for further investigation and appropriate action.

The operation comes amidst heightened security concerns in the region, with incidents of violence and unrest prompting calls for stringent measures to maintain law and order. Earlier, on March 1, the Manipur assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. Speaker Th Satyabrata reiterated the state's commitment to the implementation of the NRC, citing its importance for both Manipur and the nation at large.