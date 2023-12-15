In the Tamenglong district of Manipur, a daring rescue operation was carried out by the Assam Rifles wherein two labourers were kidnapped by unknown armed miscreants from a construction site along NH-37.

Notaby, the district, located in the northeastern region of India, with an estimated population of approximately 26,500, became the scene of a critical intervention when two workers from a construction site were abducted by unknown armed miscreants on the fringes of the Assam-Manipur Border.

On receipt and information, joint teams of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police were launched for investigation and search.



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The joint team visited the construction site at Lhangnom, as well as the villages of Muktakhol, Tatbung, Lhangnom and Phaitol, for joint inquiry and investigation. Exhaustive questioning and extensive search were carried out in the dense jungles, cultivated fields, as well as in villages.

Untiring efforts of the security forces and resolute support from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Village chiefs of the region, both individuals were rescued in the afternoon on 14 Dec 23.

The recent incident underscores the unwavering dedication of Security Forces to uphold peace and harmony in the region.