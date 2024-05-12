Assam Rifles, on May 12 informed that their team, in a joint operation with Manipur Police rescued four persons allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons in Charangpat, Thoubal district, in Manipur, on May 10.

Speaking to reporters, IGAR (South) stated that the rescue operation was launched after the team received credible information about four individuals being abducted from Nambol, Bishnupur.

The personnel, on reaching the location, safely rescued the victims and handed them over to the police for further investigation.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam Rifles said, “Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police on 10 May 2024, rescued four kidnapped victims in Charangpat, Thoubal District in Manipur. All four kidnapped victims were safely rescued and handed over to the police.”

The police teams intercepted the suspected vehicles in connection with the case and arrested the suspects.

The Assam Rifles team also told reporters that the abductors panicked and abandoned the individuals and fled from the location after being intercepted.

“All four victims were safely rescued and handed over to the police”, said AR.

Further details are awaited.