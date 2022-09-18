Troops of Assam Rifles on September 18 detonated a World War II vintage bomb, found during digging in eastern Manipur on September 17.

According to Defence spokesman Lt Col A S Walia, the bomb was recovered by locals during digging work in Kamjong district along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Upon receipt of the information, troops of Assam Rifles, with the assistance of local police, safely shifted the bomb away from the populated area for disposal, and a team of the army bomb disposal unit carried out the safe disposal of 250 lbs bomb using the "Violent Technique," he added.

ASSAM RIFLES DESTROYS WORLD WAR-II VINTAGE BOMB IN MANIPUR

Chassad Battalion of #AssamRifles on 17 Sep, destroyed a World War-II vintage bomb at Chassad in Kamjong District, Manipur. The bomb was recovered by locals during a digging work in Kamjong. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yuNDo4nXtC — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) September 18, 2022

This mechanism involved careful and technical placement of pre-calculated explosives and initiating controlled detonation to destroy the bomb, Walia said.

As per Assam Rifles, a joint team of the Manipur Police and paramilitary forces made sure that 250 residents and their various livestock and domestic animals living within a 2-kilometer radius of the blast location could be safely evacuated before detonating the massive bomb.

The destruction of the bomb was successfully done without any untoward incident due to the explosion, the official further added.