The Assam Rifles in Manipur foiled a smuggling attempt and seized a huge consignment of illegal Areca nuts worth Rs 2.4 crore from Churachandpur district's Khuga village.

Acting on specific information from sources, the Assam Rifles personnel intercepted three goods carrier trucks and one Tata DI loaded with 350 sacks of illegal Areca nuts in total.

The personnel, on November 1, intercepted the convoy at the vehicle check post established at Khuga.

Upon investigation, the sacks of Areca nuts were hidden beneath covers and cartons in the four vehicles.

The press release released by the Assam Rifles reveals that the personnel detained all four vehicles, handing them over to the Divisional Forest Officer of Churachandpur after a joint interrogation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

The press release reads, "On Nov 1, three goods carrier trucks and one Tata DI loaded with illegal Areca nuts tried to cross Khuga Village at around 2 am. Assam Rifles acted on specific input from sources and launched column to foil the smuggling. Assam Rifles intercepted the convoy at the vehicle check post established at Khuga and on checking, it was found out that the vehicles were loaded with 350 sacks of illegal Areca nuts in total, hidden beneath covers and cartons."