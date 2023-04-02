Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended one drug peddler near Singhat forest gate in Churachandpur District of Manipur on March 31, said an official statement.

As per the statement, based on specific input received from own sources regarding the movement of the contraband item on NH-102B, troops of Assam Rifles established an MVCP near Singhat vill, which led to the apprehension of one drug peddler.

The battalion also recovered 166 soap cases containing heroin weighing 2200 grams, worth Rs 8,80,00,000 approximately.

The apprehended peddler along with recovery was handed over to Singhat Police for further investigation.

On March 26, the Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles also recovered drugs worth Rs 80 lakh in Manipur's Nambol district and apprehended a person in connection with the matter.

''ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS DRUG SMUGGLERS IN MANIPUR

Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 25 Mar 2023, in a joint operation Thoubal Police recovered drugs worth 80 Lakh at Nambol District, Manipur,'' the Assam Rifles tweeted.

Previously, the security force had recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL tablets worth Rs 390.4 crore.

Also read: Manipur: Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 80 lakh in Nambol district