Assam Rifles on December 27 said it has foiled cross border smuggling of narcotics smuggling worth Rs 12.60 crores in Manipur's Moreh.

''ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING OF NARCOTICS IN MANIPUR

Moreh Battalion of #AssamRifles on 25 Dec 2022, foiled cross border Narcotics smuggling worth Rs. 12.60 Crores in Moreh, Manipur,'' the Assam Rifles tweeted.

ASSAM RIFLES FOILS CROSS BORDER SMUGGLING OF NARCOTICS IN MANIPUR

Moreh Battalion of #AssamRifles on 25 Dec 2022, foiled cross border Narcotics smuggling worth Rs. 12.60 Crores in Moreh, Manipur. @adgpi @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/fz9EoOSkO0 — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) December 27, 2022

Besides this, the Changlang Battalion of Assam Rifles in two separate operations apprehended two active cadres of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) in the Changlang district of Arunachal district.

“Based on specific inputs received from sources, a joint operation along with Changlang Police was launched which led to the apprehension of the two active cadres of ENNG carrying out illegal activities in the region.", the Defence spokesman said.

The apprehended cadres were later handed over to Changlang Police for further investigation.

Earlier on December 22, Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended one cadre each of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) and NSCN (K-YA) from the state’s Tirap and Longding districts.

Also read: Arunachal: Assam Rifles apprehend 2 Eastern Naga National Government cadres in Changlang