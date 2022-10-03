Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles on October 2 seized gold worth Rs 50 lakhs in Manipur's Tegnoupal district.

As per Assam Rifles, the battalion foiled cross-border smuggling of Gold biscuits at Permanent Vehicle Check Post, Khudengthabi, Tengnooupal district.

During routine checking, the troops of the Assam Rifles recovered six suspected gold biscuits weighing 997 grams from an individual.

Later, the seized gold biscuits along with the apprehended individual were handed over to Customs Department, Moreh for further investigation.

Notably, on October 1in another such incident at the same checkpoint, the troops of Assam Rifles seized brown sugar weighing 269 grams packed in six soap cases.

The seized drugs were of Rs 53.80 lakhs and the recovered drugs were handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation.