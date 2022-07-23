Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the aegis of IGAR (South), foiled cross border smuggling of narcotics in Songdoi village, Churachandpur district today.

Based on intelligence input regarding the transshipment of contraband items from across the Indo Myanmar border, troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation near BP-35 and BP-36 and apprehended a drug peddler coming from across the border.

On a thorough search of the individual, 697 gram of heroin in 50 soap cases were recovered.

The seized narcotics were assessed to be worth Rs 2.784 crore.

The recovered items, along with the drug peddler, were handed over to Singhat Police for further investigation.