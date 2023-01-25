Assam Rifles on January 24 said it has seized illegal Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in the Tegnoupal district of Manipur.

As per Assam Rifles, the illegal IMFL worth Rs 20 lakh, was seized in Nungourok village in Tegnoupal district.

''ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES ILLEGAL LIQUOR IN MANIPUR

Modi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 21 Jan 2023, seized Illegal IMFL worth Rs 20 lakhs in Nungourok Village, Tegnoupal District, Manipur.

@HMOIndia @adgpi @PIBHomeAffairs,'' Assan Rifles tweeted.

ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES ILLEGAL LIQUOR IN MANIPUR

Modi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 21 Jan 2023, seized Illegal IMFL worth Rs 20 lakhs in Nungourok Village, Tegnoupal District, Manipur.@HMOIndia @adgpi @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/2FwtPVA1MA — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) January 25, 2023

In December last year, the Kamrup Excise Department during a late-night raid had seized 75 liters of ID liquor and 14 bottles of IMFL of different sizes from two unauthorized liquor-selling centres.

Acting on complaints received, the Superintendent of Excise along with her team conducted a search operation in Jalukbari circle and moved onto the Pandu Bazar area where they found huge consignments of liquor stored illegally.

Although no person was arrested, the search team moved further towards Tetelia, Gotanagar, and Jaymati Nagar areas to continue their search operation.

A total of 6 cases have been registered under section 61(b) of the Assam Excise Act 2018 and a compounding fine of Rs 12000 was released from Jaymati Nagar with regards to the recovery.

Due to a significant rise in crimes in Guwahati city, the police conducted a massive search operation of vehicles at several locations in the city.

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