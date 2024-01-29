24 Assam Rifles on January 28 achieved a significant milestone by confiscating a staggering 90,000 WY tablets with an estimated street value exceeding Rs 13 Crores. This massive seizure took place on the fringe area of Jiribam-Tamenglong Districts in Manipur.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to the Manipur Police, reinforcing the collaborative approach in battling the narcotics trade. Assam Rifles, with its unwavering commitment, remains at the forefront of the War against Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

This success follows closely on the heels of another commendable operation carried out on January 23, where Assam Rifles seized 180 kg of Marijuana valued at Rs 75.5 lakh. The operation, conducted in the general area of Bidhyabil, under Khowai PS, Khowai District, Tripura, resulted in the apprehension of a drug peddler.

Acting on credible information, a joint operation was orchestrated by Assam Rifles and Tripura Police, leading to the arrest of the trafficker along with the sizable quantity of Marijuana and an EECO Van. A mobile phone worth Rs 20,000 was also recovered during the operation.