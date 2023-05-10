An Assam Rifles jawan was reportedly injured following an attack by unidentified armed men in Dolaithabi in Imphal East on May 10.

As per sources, an Assam Rifles Column on area domination was fired upon by unknown Armed Persons at 11 am today in the Dolaithabi area of Manipur.

Also Watch: India Today NE ground report: Did insurgent groups use sophisticated weapons during Manipur violence?

Further, after firing a few rounds, the miscreants flee from the incident spot, however, one Assam Rifles personnel sustained bullet injuries.

As per current reports, the injured jawan has been safely evacuated to Military Hospital Helicopter and undergoing treatment.

Details follow.