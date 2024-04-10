Assam Rifles successfully intercepted seven Indian trucks engaged in the illegal transportation of timber without proper documentation in Kamjong District on April 9, 2024.

During a thorough search operation in the Z Choro region, the Assam Rifles discovered the illicit activity and seized approximately 1701 cubic feet of timber valued at Rs 14.45 lakh. The confiscated timber along with the drivers of the trucks, was promptly handed over to the Forest Beat Officer of Kamjong District.

This interception comes as part of a broader effort by the Assam Rifles to curb smuggling activities in the region. Between April 1 and April 9, significant seizures have been made, including 1940 bags of Areca nuts weighing around 194 tons and valued at Rs. 23.28 crores, as well as 24120 cubic feet of timber worth Rs. 2.05 crores.

Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to preventing the smuggling of contraband and narcotics, emphasizing its role in safeguarding youth from drug abuse and preventing economic damage caused by illegal activities.