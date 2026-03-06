Manipur Assembly budget session to begin March 9

The Budget session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly is set to begin on March 9, with the state budget expected to be presented during the proceedings, officials said on March 5.

According to an official notification, the session will commence at 11 a.m. However, the notification did not specify the concluding date. Officials indicated that the proceedings are likely to continue for at least a week, during which the state budget will be tabled.

The previous one-day session of the Assembly was held on February 5 following the formation of a popular government in the state. Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister a day earlier after the revocation of President’s Rule in Manipur in the violence-hit state.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh had earlier stated on February 28 that the budget session would be convened after the festival of Holi.

In a separate notification, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel directed all government departments to submit their Annual Administrative Reports for 2025–26 to be placed before the House during the session.

Manipur has been grappling with prolonged unrest since ethnic violence broke out between the Meitei community and the Kuki community on May 3, 2023. The violence began after a tribal solidarity march was held in the hill districts protesting the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status in India.

The conflict has claimed at least 260 lives, including civilians from both communities and security personnel, while thousands have been displaced from their homes.