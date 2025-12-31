Peace in Manipur possible only after assembly dissolution: Congress

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Keisham Meghachandra on December 31, said peace and normalcy can be restored in the ethnic violence-hit state only through the dissolution of the present legislative assembly and holding of fresh elections in 2026.

Speaking to reporters, Meghachandra said that while the rest of the country was welcoming the New Year with celebrations, Manipur continued to suffer due to the prolonged crisis. “The only solution for the welfare of the people is to dissolve the present assembly and seek a fresh mandate. This is the only way to bring peace and normalcy to the state,” he said.

The Wangkhem MLA also alleged that the ongoing ethnic strife had exposed the failure of the present dispensation to address the aspirations and grievances of the people. He expressed hope that the New Year would usher in clarity, justice and people-driven political change for lasting peace in Manipur.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro appealed for reconciliation among communities. He said Manipur had witnessed several festivals in recent months, including the Sangai Festival, Orange Festival, Christmas and the Meitei community’s Emoinu Festival. “At this festive time, I appeal to people across communities to forgive and forget misunderstandings and return to peace, normalcy and cordial relations with the coming of the New Year,” he said.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, following the resignation of then Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9 amid continuing ethnic violence. The unrest, which began in May 2023, has claimed over 260 lives.

The 60-member state assembly, whose tenure extends till 2027, has been kept under suspended animation. After the imposition of President’s Rule, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla initiated several measures to restore peace, including appeals to surrender looted weapons.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.