The Manipur Legislative Assembly is poised for a critical development as the Governor is expected to place it under suspended animation, with an official notification from Raj Bhavan anticipated by tonight, according to sources.

February 12, 2025 marks the end of the six-month interval since the last sitting of the state assembly. According to Article 174(1) of the Indian Constitution, the legislative body cannot remain inactive beyond this duration. If no alternative measures are adopted by tomorrow, a constitutional crisis may unfold, necessitating either the appointment of a new Chief Minister, the imposition of President’s Rule, or the suspension of the assembly’s functioning.

Amid these escalating developments, BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra, along with BJP Manipur President A. Sharda and several party MLAs, including Basantakumar Thounaojam, Abdul Nasir, and Awangbow Newmai, visited Raj Bhavan at approximately 4:50 PM today.

The delegation departed at around 5:15 PM, maintaining complete silence on the purpose of their visit.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that another team of legislators is likely to arrive here at Raj Bhawan to meet the Governor today, though the purpose behind the visit is not confirmed.



The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) strongly criticized the Governor’s decision to declare the summoning of the Assembly session as null and void, calling it illegal and unconstitutional.

MPCC President Keisham Meghachandra Singh expressed concerns over the constitutional validity of the move, warning of a possible constitutional crisis in the state.

"The present political development is very unconstitutional, and there might be a constitutional crisis. The orders issued by the Governor declaring the summoning of the Assembly session as null and void are illegal and unconstitutional. There is no provision in the Constitution of India that grants the Governor such powers," said Singh.

He further accused the BJP-led central government of failing to take the issue seriously, stating that the situation was deeply unfortunate for Manipur’s political stability.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday revoked the scheduled Assembly session, which was set to commence on February 10. The decision came just hours after Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation.

In an official notification, the Governor declared that the previous order issued on January 24, which had scheduled the session, was now rendered "null and void." The cancellation follows growing political uncertainty in the state, where the incumbent BJP-led government is under pressure amid a possible no-confidence motion and a floor test by the Congress-led Opposition.