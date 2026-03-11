Manipur Assembly passes Rs 5,471.91 crore grants for 14 departments

The Manipur Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, March 11, passed 14 Demands for Grants amounting to 5,471.91 crore for the financial year 2026–27 on the third day of the ongoing 7th Session of the 12th Assembly.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh laid the demands for discussion and voting in the House. The grants cover departments including State Legislature, Council of Ministers, Secretariat, Land Resources, Police, Public Works Department, Textiles, Commerce and Industries, Power, Youth Affairs and Sports, Jails, Printing, Fisheries, Art and Culture, and Economics and Statistics.

Among the major allocations, Rs 3,183.97 crore was approved for the Police department, Rs 884.51 crore for the Public Works Department, and Rs 405.90 crore for the Power department. The funds will be used to meet departmental expenditure for the financial year ending March 31, 2027.

During the session, the Chief Minister also tabled three reports in the House the Annual Report 2025–26 of the Manipur Lokayukta, the Annual Report 2023–24 of the Manipur Information Commission, and the Economic Survey Manipur 2024–25 prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

Cut motions on several demands were raised by Congress MLA K. Meghachandra Singh. Responding to queries, the Chief Minister informed the House that the government has communicated with the Election Commission of India and that the census process would begin after completion of house listings and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, under the supervision of the Registrar General of India.

On issues related to illegal immigrants, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said committees have been formed to check illegal immigration and that security deployment, flag marches and operations in sensitive areas are continuing.

At the end of the morning session, the House also passed the Manipur Appropriation (No.1) Bill, 2026, moved by the Chief Minister. The Assembly was later adjourned until 11 am the following day for the next sitting.