The Manipur Legislative Assembly passed six bills today on the floor of the 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The bills are “The Manipur Names of Places Bill, 2024”; “The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2023”; “The Manipur Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2024”; “The Manipur Municipalities (11th amendment) Bill, 2024”; “The Manipur Labour Laws (Exemption from Renewal of Registration and Licence by Establishments) Bill, 2023” and “The Manipur Prevention of Malpractices in High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary Examinations Bill, 2024”.

The Manipur Name of Places Bill, 2024 was unanimously passed during the 12th Manipur Legislative Asembly session today.



The Manipur State Government is serious about protecting our history, cultural heritage and the legacy passed down by the ancestors and forefathers.



We will… pic.twitter.com/I5gTBhIaYi — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 4, 2024

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the present government takes the renaming of many places in Manipur as a serious concern. Such changes even lead to create much confusion.



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Recollecting some of the incidents that attempted to change names of places like Churachandpur to Lamka; and Thangjing Reserve Forest to Haokip Reserve Forest, he said that some people are trying to change the name of some places which forefathers of the state named is very unfortunate. To prevent it, the Manipur Names of Places Bill, 2024 is passed. With the passing of this bill, nobody can change the name of a place, river, lake, educational institution, road etc according to their wish and whims.

He also said that around 15 colonies which were rechristened in the Jiribam district have already changed to their original name.