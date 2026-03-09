The Manipur Legislative Assembly on March 9 paid obituary references to 15 leaders who passed away in 2025 and 2026, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Members from both the ruling and opposition benches participated in the session, offering condolences and paying tribute to the contributions of the departed leaders. Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh addressed the House, stating, “the passing of Manmohan Singh was ‘a great loss to the nation’, recalling his contributions to the country’s governance and economic development.”

The Assembly also remembered sitting legislators Vungzagin Valte and N Kayisii, alongside several former ministers and other notable leaders. Referring to Valte, the Chief Minister noted, “Referring to Valte, the Chief Minister said he died last month in a private hospital in Gurugram after suffering injuries in an unfortunate incident, adding that his demise had deeply affected the Assembly and the people he represented.” These acknowledgements reflected the sentiments within the House regarding the impact of the losses on both the Assembly and the broader community.

The session saw participation both in person and virtually, with Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen joining remotely. Other attendees included BJP MLAs LM Khaute and N Sanate, as well as Kimneo Hangshing from the Kuki People's Alliance. Officials confirmed the virtual participation of these members, ensuring that the tributes and legislative work could continue with broad representation. “officials said.”

The ongoing Assembly session, which resumed on Monday, is scheduled to continue until March 17, comprising seven sittings. During this period, the House will address significant legislative matters such as the presentation of budget estimates for 2026–27, supplementary demands for grants for 2025–26, and the report from the Business Advisory Committee. The Assembly had previously convened for a one-day session on February 5, following the swearing-in of Y. Khemchand Singh as Chief Minister.