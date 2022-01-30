IMPHAL: Congress leader Khuraijam Ratankumar Singh, who had been campaigning for Khurai seat under Imphal East district, resigned from the party on Thursday after being denied party ticket.

The leader announced his plan to join a national party to fight in the upcoming elections.

After Ratankumar’s resignation from Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, the Khurai Block Congress Committee (BCC) has been dissolved.

Informing this, a key functionary of the Khurai BCC, who also later resigned from the party, told media that they had been working hard when the congress was not in a good position since the last few years. “But, in spite of all efforts, they failed to acknowledge it,” he said.