A team of senior Election Commission officials is in Manipur to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled to be held early next year, as the poll body steps up its assessment of five states due to go to the polls in 2027.

The team, led by senior deputy election commissioners, is visiting poll-bound states ahead of a subsequent visit by the full Election Commission before the announcement of the election schedule, according to a PTI report.

Manipur is among five states scheduled to hold Assembly elections early next year, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

The term of Manipur’s 60-member Assembly ends in March 2027. The Election Commission is expected to assess the state’s electoral preparedness before finalising the poll schedule.

The commission has already conducted a review visit to Uttarakhand, while a visit to Punjab is scheduled for October 28. The dates for the planned visit to Goa are being rescheduled. The schedule for the officials’ visit to Uttar Pradesh has not yet been announced.

The Election Commission recently informed the chief electoral officers of the five poll-bound states that elections are due early next year while announcing the annual special summary revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories.

The special summary revision is currently underway in Manipur and the other four poll-bound states. The final electoral rolls for the 17 states and Union Territories are scheduled to be published on January 4.

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Election Commission can conduct elections earlier than six months before the expiry of an Assembly’s term.