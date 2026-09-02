Manipur Assembly reaffirms NRC resolution amid uproar on first day of session

The Manipur Legislative Assembly on September 2 reaffirmed its earlier resolutions urging the Centre to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before conducting the Census, amid a heated exchange between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress on the opening day of the Assembly session.

The eighth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, comprising three sittings, began with an obituary reference to deceased former legislators.

Soon after, the Congress moved an adjournment motion seeking a detailed discussion on the updation of the NRC in Manipur. The ruling side did not support the motion. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand, however, subsequently moved a resolution reaffirming the House's earlier decisions on the issue.

The move triggered a heated exchange between the BJP and Congress, with the opposition insisting that the matter required detailed discussion and greater clarity before another resolution was adopted.

The ruling side argued that the Assembly had already passed resolutions on NRC updation on August 5, 2022 and March 1, 2024, and that the House could reaffirm its position in view of the current circumstances.

The Assembly subsequently passed the resolution, which stated: "The House once again re-affirms its previous Resolutions passed on 5th August, 2022 and 1st March, 2024 and to urge the Government of India to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before conducting Census in the interest of the State in particular and the Nation in general."

Former chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh raised questions over the admissibility of the adjournment motion, saying the minimum quorum required was 10 members while the Congress currently had only five MLAs.

However, Ibobi argued that the NRC issue should be discussed in detail given its importance to the state.

"Still protest agitation is going on. Women vendors are conducting overnight protest from yesterday, holding night at market. As people want clarity on this matter, it is necessary to discuss in detail instead of just passing resolution," he said.

Ibobi also expressed concern over the reported postponement of the Census by the Centre, saying that although the state government had announced the decision, no official statement or Gazette notification had been issued so far either on the Census postponement or NRC updation.

Chief Minister Khemchand said the Centre had decided to defer the Census after taking into account the "sentiment, aspiration and desire" of the people of Manipur. He said there was a procedure for issuing a Gazette notification and expressed confidence that the official notification would be released within a few days.

Khemchand said the House could reaffirm its 2022 and 2024 resolutions urging the Centre to update the NRC before the Census in the interest of the state.

"The decision to defer Census was taken during a meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister in Delhi. I was present, the Governor of Manipur was present. No official statement was made yet, but our presence is the proof. How will I lie here in Assembly session? And I am also sure, the Government of India will issue notification soon," Khemchand said.

The NRC issue has triggered protests in Manipur, with sections of civil society and women's groups demanding clarity over the proposed exercise and its timing.