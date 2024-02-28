The fifth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly began today with Governor Anusuiya Uikey addressing the House, highlighting key priorities and initiatives of the government, followed by the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address.

The 5th session of the 12th Assembly is scheduled to run from February 28 to March 5, 2024. The session is poised to address a comprehensive array of legislative and financial matters crucial to the state.

The assembly is set to pay tribute to departed individuals who have significantly contributed to the state in an event called Obituary References. This will be followed by the review of the Business Advisory Committee Report and the Presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24. The presentation of budget estimates for 2024 will also take place.

The day will conclude with a crucial Motion for Vote on Accounts, 2024-25, ensuring the state's financial stability. On Thursday, February 29, 2024, the assembly will conduct an interactive questions and answers session and will discuss the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24.

The assembly will then engage in a comprehensive Discussion and Voting on Motion for Vote on Accounts, 2024 and conclude with the introduction of the Manipur Appropriation Bill (s). On Friday, March 1, 2024, the assembly will discuss the Presentation of Committee Reports and introduce the Government Bill (s). This will be followed by the Consideration and Passing of Manipur Appropriation Bill (s). The session will also provide an opportunity for members to present and discuss Private Members’ Business.

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