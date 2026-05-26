Manipur astrophysicist Ronaldo Laishram names 12.6-billion-year-old protocluster after Loktak

A team led by Manipuri astrophysicist Ronaldo Laishram has discovered a massive structure of young galaxies dating back 12.6 billion years, offering fresh insight into how galaxies evolved in the early Universe.

The discovery, published in the journal The Astrophysical Journal Letters, identifies a giant protocluster named the “Loktak Protocluster”, after Manipur’s Loktak Lake. A protocluster is regarded as an early-stage galaxy cluster, often described by astronomers as a “city of galaxies” still forming under the force of gravity.

Researchers found that the structure existed when the Universe was only around 1.2 billion years old. The system contains four connected concentrations of galaxies evolving together, drawing comparisons with the interconnected floating phumdis of Loktak Lake.

Dr Laishram, a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, said naming the structure after Loktak Lake was a tribute to his home state.

“Loktak is deeply connected to Manipur’s identity. Naming this discovery after Loktak Lake is my way of connecting our home with the wider Universe,” he said, adding that “the name Loktak will continue to echo in the story of the Universe”.

The international research team used observations from the Subaru Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope to study the distant structure. Their findings suggest galaxies located in dense environments were already evolving differently from those in less crowded regions during the early stages of the Universe.

The study indicates that a galaxy’s surroundings may significantly influence how it grows and develops.

Originally from Khangabok in Manipur’s Thoubal district, Dr Laishram completed his Master’s degree and PhD in astronomy at Tohoku University before joining NAOJ in Tokyo. His research focuses on galaxy formation and evolution, and he has contributed to several international astronomy publications.

His interest in astronomy began at a young age. At 18, he discovered a preliminary asteroid and was later felicitated by former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Apart from his scientific work, Dr Laishram is the founding coordinator of the Manipur Astronomical Society, which promotes astronomy awareness among students and young people in the Northeast. He is also associated with mentorship platform OviEdu and the MitSna Foundation, which works in the field of education in Manipur.

The paper, titled “Discovery of a z ≃ 4.9 Lyα Emitter Protocluster: Wavelength-dependent Environmental Effects on Galaxy Structure”, has been authored by Laishram and fellow researchers.