The All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM) has announced a 12-hour bandh (total shutdown) in the hill districts of Manipur on April 24, in protest against the alleged non-compliance of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with the agreed-upon reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in job appointments. The decision comes after RIMS failed to honor the agreement made on April 4, which had called for fresh results for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) with reservation as demanded by ATSUM.

In a meeting held on April 3, attended by RIMS Authority, Hon'ble Minister (TA & Hills), Hon'ble Minister (Health & FW), and Chairman (HAC), it was agreed that RIMS would declare fresh results within one week with reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) at 3%, Other Backward Classes (OBC) at 13%, and Scheduled Tribes (ST) at 34%, based on the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) already conducted. RIMS Authority also committed to following existing rules and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) guidelines in future recruitment to Group C and D posts.

However, ATSUM alleges that RIMS has deliberately feigned ignorance of the DoPT's OM for reservation quantum of 34% for ST since 2005, resulting in the tribal people being deprived of their rightful share in every job recruitment at RIMS.

Earlier, on April 2, ATSUM had announced agitation in connection with the reservation issue in RIMS and had proceeded with the 12-hour shutdown on April 4, 2023. With RIMS failing to comply with the agreed-upon reservation, ATSUM has called for another 12-hour bandh in Manipur hill districts on April 24 as a form of protest.